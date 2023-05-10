India’s First K-pop Star, Sriya Lenka, Joins Blackswan for Upcoming Music Album ‘That Karma’

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: Odisha-born Sriya Lenka, the trailblazing K-pop idol from India, is set to make her mark in the music industry as she joins South Korea’s internationally acclaimed K-pop girl band, Blackswan. Following her memorable performance with her bandmates at the inaugural ceremony of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, Sriya is now poised to star in a K-pop music video album.

The music video is part of Blackswan’s highly anticipated 2nd comeback album titled ‘That Karma,’ which is scheduled to release on May 19, 2023, at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST). The official social media handles of the K-pop group unveiled this exciting news. Sriya, as the lead vocalist and main dancer, will share the spotlight with her talented bandmates, including Fatou (Main rapper and leader) from Belgium, Nvee (Main vocal) from the USA, and Gabi (sub-vocal and dancer) from Brazil.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Blackswan’s album track list, released on their official social media accounts, reveals that the girls have contributed their voices to two captivating songs:

“Karma” “Cat and Mouse”

Additionally, the album features instrumental tracks of these songs. Fans can enjoy the album’s release on Blackswan’s official YouTube channel, as well as stream the songs on major global music platforms such as Spotify, YouTube Music, and MelOn, among others.

Sriya Lenka’s journey as India’s first K-pop star continues to inspire aspiring artists and music enthusiasts alike, opening doors for cultural exchange and collaboration between India and South Korea’s vibrant music industries. The release of ‘That Karma’ marks a significant milestone for both Blackswan and Sriya, promising a thrilling musical experience for fans worldwide.