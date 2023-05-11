Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to meet PM Modi in New Delhi

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4:30 PM this afternoon.

Both the leaders are expected to discuss various issues. CM Naveen is expected to apprise the PM on his Japan visit and discuss the development related issues of Odisha.

The CM-PM meeting is being held a couple of days after the meeting between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas. While both leaders had ruled out holding any political discussions, Nitish is still hopeful of getting Naveen aboard in his bid to build an Opposition Unity.

Naveen Patnaik had gone to Delhi on a three-day visit. Apart from meeting PM, he is expected to hold discussions with other senior Ministers too.