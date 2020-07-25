July 23 vs July 24: Good News on COVID-19 Front

TNI Bureau: If we compare the July 23 and July 24 data on COVID-19, we may see the change across India as well as Odisha. The COVID positive rate has declined sharply while testing has been ramped up.

A record number of 420,898 samples were tested in India on July 24 as compared to 352,801 on July 23. In total, 49,310 positive cases were detected on July 23 while the number went down to 48,916 despite an increase in testing. The COVID positive rate declined to 11.62% from 13.98%, which is a welcome development.

In Odisha, highest number of 12,733 samples was tested yesterday as compared to 11,647 on the previous day. Odisha had reported 1594 COVID-19 positive cases on July 23. The figure went down to 1320 on July 24 although more testings were done. The positive rate witnessed a sharp decline at 10.37% from 13.69% in the State.

Hope the momentum continues… Complete Details Below….

Odisha Corona Updates: July 23 vs July 24

India Corona Updates: July 23 vs July 24