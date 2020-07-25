Odisha reports 1,320 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 1,320 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 24013, including 8,650 active cases and 15,200 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1320 new cases, 887 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 433 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 560 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 2 each from Balasore and Sundargah, 1 each from Gajapati, Sundargah and Rayagada. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 130. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 73 in Ganjam District.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 54, Male 60 (Both Sundargarh), Male 37 (Gajapati), Male 61 (Jharsuguda), Female 60, Female 37 (Both Balasore), Male 30, Male 60, Male 60 (All Ganjam) and Male 47 (Rayagada).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (174), Gajapati (90), Puri (90) and Rayagada (65).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (560), Khordha (174), Gajapati (90), Puri (90), Rayagada (65), Cuttack (47), Sundargarh (47), Kandhamal (39), Nayagarh (38), Koraput (30), Bhadrak (28), Keonjhar (24), Balasore (23), Jajpur (23), Bargarh (14), Balangir (9), Angul (6), Nuapada (4), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jharsuguda (2), Deogarh (1), Kendrapada (1), Kalahandi (1) and Sonepur (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (Ganjam 3, Balasore 2, Sundargah 2, Gajapati 1, Sundargah 1 and Rayagada 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 808

➡️ Samples Tested – 12,733