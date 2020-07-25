Shivraj Singh Chouhan becomes 1st CM to be infected with Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for Coronavirus.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to test positive for Covid-19.
The Chief Minister has requested all colleagues and individuals who came in contact with him to undergo covid test.
The CM took to Twitter to announce it.
मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ।
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020
