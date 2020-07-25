Shivraj Singh Chouhan becomes 1st CM to be infected with Covid-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for Coronavirus.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to test positive for Covid-19.

The Chief Minister has requested all colleagues and individuals who came in contact with him to undergo covid test.

The CM took to Twitter to announce it.

