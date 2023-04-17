Jharsuguda By-polls: BJP Candidate Tankadhar Tripathy files Nomination

TNI Bureau: BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy filed his nomination for Jharsuguda Assembly constituency by-election on Monday

Tripathy filed his nomination paper before the Jharsuguda Sub-Collector in the presence of several senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs including Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, former state presidents Samir Mohanty, Basant Panda, MPs Union Minister Jual Oram and Suresh Pujari, Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu and K V Singhdeo.

Accompanied by hundreds of party leaders and workers, Tripathy started his grand rally from the playground of Manmohan M.E School and went to the office of the Sub-Collector. Before beginning his process, the BJP candidate offered prayers to Jhadeshwar Baba and Maa Kanakeswari Devi and sought their blessings.

Tankadhar Tripathy, who is a resident of Jharsuguda, is law graduate. He started his political career with ABVP as a student leader. Tripathy was the president of BJP Yuva Morcha and currently a party state secretary.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Tarun Pandey filed his nomination papers on Saturday, while BJD’s Deepali Das, daughter of slain minister Naba Kishore Das, is slated to file her nominations tomorrow.

As per the schedule of the by-election, April 20 is the last date to file nomination papers. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 21 while April 24 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Voting for the Jharsuguda by-polls will be held on May 10 while the counting of votes will be done May 13 and the results will be announced on the same day.