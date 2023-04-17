Heroin Worth around Rs 16.80 Cr Seized at Mumbai Airport 

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Airport Customs arrested a foreign national after recovering 2.4 kg of Heroin from his possessions at Mumbai Airport on Saturday.

Related Posts

Jharsuguda By-polls: BJP Candidate Tankadhar Tripathy files…

Killings of Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his Brother: 2 SITs…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to the Mumbai Customs, a special checking of the foreign national was conducted by the officials following specific intelligence. During inspections, the contraband was in the packet which was concealed in a false cavity of a carton.

The foreign national, who had arrived from Entebbe in Uganda, was arrested and further investigations are underway, officials said.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.