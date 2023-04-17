Killings of Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his Brother: 2 SITs formed for Probe

TNI Bureau: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted two Special Task Forces (SIT) teams to probe the sensational murder of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on Saturday.

The first SIT will be headed by ADG Prayagraj zone Bhanu Bhaskar, including CP Prayagraj and Director FSL has been formed by DGP RK Vishwakarma.

The second SIT consisting of 3 members has been formed by Prayagraj Police in the murder case registered at Shahganj police station.

It is to be noted here that Ahmed and his brother, were shot dead in the presence of police while they were being taken to the hospital for medical examinations.

Their bodies were buried in Prayagraj late on Sunday amid heavy police deployment at the same graveyard where his son was laid to rest.