Odisha CM hikes incentive of Mission Shakti Community Support Staff

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced to increase incentive of Mission Shakti Community Support Staff.

Aa per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), an acknowledgement of the outstanding contribution of the Community Support Staff of Mission Shakti towards women empowerment in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an increase in their incentive amount to encourage them.

As many as 59,509 Community Support Staff like MBK, CRP-CM, Bank Mitra, Prani Mitra and Jeebika Sahayika are working under Mission Shakti. As per the new announcement, all Community Support Staff working under Mission Shakti at the gram panchayat level will benefit. The enhanced incentive amount will be applicable with retrospective effect from October 2023.

MBK, Bank Mitra and Jeebika Sahayika will get Rs 10, 750 per month instead of the earlier Rs 6,750.

Similarly, Krushi Mitra and Prani Mitra will get Rs 6,250 instead of the earlier Rs 3,750 per month.

Besides, CRP-CM will get Rs 6,100 instead of the earlier Rs 3,600.

The State government has decided to pay the enhanced incentive retrospectively from October 2023.