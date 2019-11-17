Jai Odisha salutes Journalists & their Family on National Press Day

TNI Bureau: Leading social organisation ‘Jai Odisha’ has celebrated the ‘National Press Day’ in a unique way by felicitating around 70-odd Journalists as well as their family members on the stage at an event held last evening.

The programme was mainly dedicated to the family members of the journalists, as ‘Jai Odisha’ believed that the family members of the journalists hold key to their hard work, dedication and success in adverse conditions.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Odisha-Mo Parivar Convener and Mentor of ‘Jai Odisha’, Arup Patnaik, Chief Advisor Jagannath Mohapatra, Advisors Umanath Mishra, Narayan Mohapatra and Satyajit Dash graced the occasion.

‘Jai Odisha’ President Rudra Narayan Samantaray addressed the gathering and said, “Although Journalism is either a passion or profession for many, it’s not easy to pursue journalism. Uninterrupted cooperation and blessings are very important for this. If a journalist devotes full time to the profession and works relentlessly for the society, the role and contribution of the family members can’t be undermined. The family members play a key role to keep the journalists fit mentally and physically. Hence, they remain adorable always”.