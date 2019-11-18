Justice Bobde takes oath as 47th Chief Justice of India

TNI Bureau: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was administered oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered oath of office to the new Chief Justice of India, Justice Bobde at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Justice Bobde will serve as CJI for around 18 months and retire on April 23, 2021.

He is a former Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and serving as the Chancellor of University of Delhi and Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur.