Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Justice Bobde takes oath as 47th Chief Justice of India

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was administered oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind  administered oath of office to the new Chief Justice of India, Justice Bobde at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Related Posts

Jai Odisha salutes Journalists & their Family on…

Relief for Taxpayers! Govt extends due date for filing of…

Justice Bobde will serve as CJI for around 18 months and retire on April 23, 2021.

He is a former Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and serving as the Chancellor of University of Delhi and Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!