TNI Bureau: It’s now official! As reported by The News Insight (TNI) yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on March 5, the Birth Anniversary of Legendary Biju Patnaik.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s co-in-charge for Odisha, Lata Usendi, confirmed about Modi’s visit to Odisha on March 5.

During his visit, Modi will hold a public meeting at Chandikhole in Jajpur district of the State.

With PM Modi choosing March 5 for his visit to Odisha, speculations are rife about a possible alliance between BJP and BJD in the state, preceded by an “announcement” of ‘Bharat Ratna’ to Biju Babu. Yes, there is no confirmation, but the buzz is very strong.

BJP’s Odisha Co-Incharge Vijaypal Singh Tomar’s big u-turn from “we will fight alone” to “centre will decide on alliance” statements, has fuelled the speculations about a possible tie up between the No. 1 and No. 2 parties in Odisha.

All eyes will be on PM Modi’s action on March 4 and 5, which will determine the future of Odisha politics.

