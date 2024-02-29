Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Chilika MLA and ‘suspended’ BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of senior BJP leaders Lata Usendi, Aparajita Sarangi, Samir Mohanty, Prithviraj Harichandan, Bhrugu Baxipatra and others.

Jagdev had won the assembly elections from Begunia in 2014 and Chilika in 2019. Jagdev, know for his ‘Bahubali image’ was suspended from BJD in September 2021 after assaulting a Dalit leader of BJP near Chilika lake. He was later arrested and sent to jail.

He was again arrested in March 2022 for trying to ram his SUV into a crowd of BJP supporters and police personnel, outside Banapur block office. He was released from the jail in July 2022 with strict conditional bail provisions.

After joining the BJP while chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Prashant Jagdev claimed that he was always inspired by the vision of PM Narendra Modi, who is the real leader of 140 crore Indians.

He also took a dig at CM Naveen Patnaik, saying he is not in a position to lead or protect the people. Naveen should retire from politics, he said.

”I am in action mode now. I will work as a soldier of PM Modi”, he added.