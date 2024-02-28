Reports: PM Modi to visit Odisha on March 5

TNI Bureau: According to the latest reports, PM Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on March 5, Birth Anniversary of Legendary Biju Patnaik and hold a public meeting at Chandikhole in Jajpur district.

With PM Modi choosing March 5 for his visit to Odisha, speculations are rife about a possible alliance between BJP and BJD in the state, preceded by an “announcement” of ‘Bharat Ratna’ to Biju Babu. Yes, there is no confirmation, but the buzz is very strong.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP’s Odisha Co-Incharge Vijaypal Singh Tomar’s big u-turn from “we will fight alone” to “centre will decide on alliance” statements, has fuelled the speculations about a possible tie up between the No. 1 and No. 2 parties in Odisha.

All eyes will be on PM Modi’s action on March 4 and 5, which will determine the future of Odisha politics.