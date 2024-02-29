Sandeshkhali Horror: Absconding TMC Leader Shajahan Sheikh Arrested

TNI Bureau: West Bengal police this morning informed that it arrested absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan from a house in Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district where he was hiding.

Supratim Sarkar, ADG south Bengal, informed that Shahjahan, who is an accuse of the sexual violence and land grab in Sandeshkhali village, was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with the case related to the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5. He absconded soon after the attack on the central agency.

The ADG informed that further investigation into veral other cases lodged against him after protests broke out in Sandeshkhali earlier this month is underway.

Sheikh Shahjahan is currently lodged at Basirhat court lockup and will be produced before the court later in the day.

Police arrested him following the order of the State High Court. The Mamata Banerjee led TMC government was facing though time and strong protest as the accused party leader continued to averted police arrest.