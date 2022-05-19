It’s Idgah Masjid in Mathura after Gyanvapi in Kashi

Insight Bureau: After the fall of Gyanvapi Mosque, Row on Mathuras Shahi Idgah Masjid is on its way. The petitioner has asked for the Shahi Idgah Masjid to be sealed.

The complaint, filed in the Mathura court, aims to remove a mosque built by order of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb on the 13.37-hectare site of the Katra Keshav Dev temple near Lord Krishna’s birthplace.

In the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid, nine cases have been filed with the Mathura Court so far. The district judge stayed the decision on a plea in the case. The court will rule on July 1.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Ranjana Agnihotri, a Lucknow resident, had filed a lawsuit to seize ownership of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi’s 13.37 acre property. Agnihotri complained about the demolition of the Shahi Idgah Mosque built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

However, according to Senior Division Civil Judge Mathura, the next hearing on Mahendra Pratap Singh, the petitioner’s plea will take place on July 1.

Also read

https://enewsinsight.com/gyanvapi-like-survey-sought-at-mathura-site/