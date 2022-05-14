Gyanvapi like survey sought at Mathura site

Insight Bureau: A petition was filed in a court in Mathura seeking directive to order a survey in the Shahi Idgah Masjid, which was adjacent to the Srikrishna Janmabhoomi. Saffron activists have claimed ownership of the Masjid.

The application seeking a video survey in the Shahi Idgah Masjid was accepted for hearing by the court, according to the petitioners. The court will hear the application on July one.

The petitioners, who included Manish Yadav, Mahendra Pratap Singh and Dinesh Sharma, have sought the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting the video survey in the Shahi Idgah Mosque premises in Mathura.

On Thursday, the Allahabad high court had directed a Mathura court to dispose of the petitions claiming ownership of the entire land on which the Srikrishna Janmabhoomi was situated and seeking removal of the adjoining Shahi Idgah Mosque within four months.

A total of nine petitions were currently pending in the Mathura district courts with regard to the ownership claims of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Complex. All the petitions were filed by the Hindu parties. A Mathura court has fixed May 19 for pronouncing its orders on one of the petitions.

Notably, A video survey was already being conducted in the Gyanvapi Mosque, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple.