Delhi HC sets aside AAP’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme

Insight Bureau: The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme. It also stated that the Centre’s grain cannot be used for this scheme.

The High Court allowed two petitions filed by ration dealers challenging the scheme.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the Delhi government is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme.

The bench also said that scheme did not have the approval of the lieutenant governor.