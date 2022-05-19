WhatsApp Is Working On Two New Features For Groups

Insight Bureau: WhatsApp reportedly explores two additional features for groups to improve user experience. The messaging forum has recently given special powers to group managers who allow them to delete any message in the conversation. WhatsApp is now working on something new that will allow users to opt out of groups. Interestingly, it also explores how to let people in the group know who all left the conversation in the past.

WhatsApp new feature will allow people to leave the group quietly and no notification will be sent to anyone. Here, the View Participants feature can help anyone see who left the conversation in the past. However, this does not defeat the purpose of having a feature that allows the group to leave quietly. It is important to note that administrators can still be notified and the feature will only be enabled for other participants.

It is possible that WhatsApp just wants to give people privacy without completely removing the way to check who has left the group. So, if someone wants to know about older participants, then one will be able to do that by visiting the group profile section. Below, one will see an option called View Participants.

It is not yet clear whether WhatsApp will automatically display the names or display the number of older participants. For now, it is not clear when these features will come in a stable version of WhatsApp. The “silent group exit” feature was detected in the desktop version, while the View from Past Participants appeared in the Android beta version.