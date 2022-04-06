IPL 2022: Gainers & Losers So Far

Insight Bureau: It seems that we are bracing for interesting battles ahead in IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals are leading the pack with 2 wins from 3 games – 6 points although they lost the last night’s game to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 4 points each. These teams have gained well so far in IPL 2022.G

Gujarat Titans is the only unbeaten team so far in IPL 2022. Surprisingly, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been the biggest losers in this edition of IPL as they have not yet opened their account yet. Both teams have lost both their matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have all 3 of their games.

