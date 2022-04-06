Sensex slips over 450 pts, Nifty over 17,800 in early trade

Insight Bureau: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty plunged opening on Wednesday with the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 473 points or 0.79 per cent to 59,704 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty moved 126 points or 0.70 per cent down to 17,832.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On the 30-share BSE index, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, L&T, PowerGrid and Sun Pharma were trading in the green.

HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, M&M, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among the top losers.