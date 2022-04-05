IPL 2022: RCB stuns Rajastan Royals

Insight Bureau: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended the unbeaten run of Rajasthan Royals with some stunning hits in the IPL 2022 game tonight.

This is the second win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. They needed 15 runs from 12 balls. Dinesh Karthik hit two Boundaries and a Six to seal the game in RCB’s over. RCB won by 4 wickets.

Scores:

🔸Rajastan Royals 169/3 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler 70, Padikkal 37, Hetmyer 42*.

🔸RCB 173/6 in 19.1 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed 45*, Dinesh Karthik 44*. Trent Boult 2/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15.

🔸Player of the Match – Dinesh Karthik