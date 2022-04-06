Uproar over ban on Meat Shops in South Delhi during Navratri

Insight Bureau: With MCD elections round the corner, fresh controversies erupted triggering passion and emotions in Delhi. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s decision to ban meat shops during Navratri, has resulted in a debate with both supporters and critics fighting it out.

South Delhi Mayor’s arguments that these meat shops would offend religious beliefs and sentiments of Hindus, have divided the people. Majority of people seem to have supported the idea while others see it as a divisive agenda to create further rift in the society and polarise people on the line of religion.

While the South Delhi Mayor has called for such ban across India, the East Delhi Mayor has also appealed the meat shop owners to close their shops during the Navratri period instead of imposing a ban.

There are around 1,500 registered meat shops in the jurisdiction of the SMDC. However, this is for the very first time when the civic body has asked for closure of meat shops during Navratri festival.