Indian Students bringing Pet Dogs & Cats from Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Stranded Indians, mostly students stuck in war-torn Ukraine who want to return home with their pet dog or cat finds it easier as the government relaxed rules.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had earlier issued an office memorandum regarding rescue of pets along with their owners easier as a one-time relaxation on March 1.

@Dept_of_AHD facilitates relaxation measures under Government of India to bring back pets like dogs & cats, along with stranded Indians being rescued in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/p0hqbjiIqg — Dept of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Min of FAH&D (@Dept_of_AHD) March 2, 2022

“Considering the compelling situations in Ukraine wherein pre-export regulations for exportation of pets into India may not be fulfilled so the import of pet along with owners are being rescued by the Government of India, this is being facilitated as one time relaxation measure,” says the office memorandum (OM).

The relaxed pre-importation conditions include a declaration for the owner that the pet has been with the owner for at least a month.

The OM further stated that “an updated pet vaccination certificate or pet book or pet passport mentioning the history of the vaccination” will be needed for the importation and requisite vaccinations due or delayed by not more than 15 days will also be considered.

In case the vaccination card is not available, the pet will have to be quarantined at Animal Quarantine and Certification Services premises or at premises identified by State Veterinary Authorities for 30 days.

An Indian doctor from Donbass named Girikumar Patil refuses to leave the country as he doesn’t want to abandon his two pets :a jaguar and a black panther.

Donbas | An Indian doctor Girikumar Patil famously known as Jaguar Kumar refuses to leave Ukraine without his pet jaguar & panther "I called Embassy but didn't get a proper response. My place is surrounded by Russians but I'm trying my best. I treat them like my kids," he says pic.twitter.com/Ou5bT4bsN3 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Earlier, an Indian student, named Rishab Kaushik also refused to return home from Ukraine without his dog. He finally arrived in India with his dog this Friday via an alternative route from Budapest in Hungary.

Over the past few days, others like them have been refusing to come back without their pets to India.

Taking this into consideration PM Narendra Modi on March 1 relaxed the rules as “a one-time relaxation measure,” making the process easier.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fisheries , Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala and MoS Dr Sanjeev Balyan for their intervention.