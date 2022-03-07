Special Flight brings Ukraine Returnees to Odisha; Naveen welcomes Students

Insight Bureau: Families broke down with tears of relief and joy as a large group of students reached Odisha today.

As many as 77 Ukraine returnee Odia students arrived to Bhubaneswar from Delhi today evening in a special Air Asia flight arranged by the State Government.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was present at the Biju Patnaik International Airport to receive the students who were stranded in the war-torn Ukraine. The CM also met their parents who were present at the Airport.

Earlier the Chief Minister has urged PM Modi to facilitate the continuation of the education of students returning from Ukraine.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said that Government of India is able to evacuate more than 16,000 citizens so far from war hit Ukraine.

Around 3,000 Indians are still there in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries and around 600 students in Sumy area.