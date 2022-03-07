PM Modi speaks to Zelenskyy & Putin; Details Here

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for about 50 minutes after his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for around 35 minutes.

The Prime Minister sought the support of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin in evacuation of Indian students stuck in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy city.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy following the war between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

Key Discussions:

➡️ PM Modi stressed importance of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest.

➡️ President Putin assured Prime Minister Modi of all possible cooperation in their safe evacuation.

➡️ PM Modi thanked President Zelenskyy for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine.

➡️ Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

➡️ The PM urged President Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

➡️ The Prime Minister appreciated the announcement of establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy for civilians caught amid its invasion.

➡️ President Zelenskyy thanked the Government of India for sending humanitarian assistance to its citizens during the war situation.