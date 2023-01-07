Indian Army to Get 108 Women Colonels

Indian army…who doesn’t know them? After mentioning them we realize their great efforts and the struggle they do for our country. Every citizen of this country is grateful and indebted to them.

The Indian army has recently announced a structural change in its administration. The Army Board has approved the promotion of 108 female officers to the rank of Colonel across a variety of branches, including Military Intelligence and Engineers. The Indian Army will pick female officers for command positions for the first time this year. They will initiate this process from Monday, 9th January.

Women are now given equal opportunity in all branches of the military, and the Indian Army’s decision to deploy a woman officer to the Siachin Glacier is a major step forward for the institution, which is regarded as being among the best in the nation.

After enduring grueling training at the highest battleground in the world, Capt. Shiva Chauhan of the Fire and Fury Sappers became the first female officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post.

“In the many operational theatres of the Indian Army, women are serving with confidence and pride. Female police officers are afforded the same opportunities as their male counterparts. Officials claim that a process is in place to choose female officers for Colonel-level tenant leadership positions.

The Indian Army has been adopting progressive changes that are in line with the societal trends that are influencing our country. All women who served on Short Service Commissions were given consideration for permanent commissions as part of the empowerment of women officers.