TNI Afternoon News Headlines-January 7, 2023

➡️The Government of Odisha has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Chicago Trust, India, to set up a Data, Policy, and Innovation Centre.

➡️Autopsy of the body of Milyakov Sergey, the 51-year-old Russian chief engineer of cargo ship M B Aldnah, who was found dead in the ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur.

➡️Isolated cold wave is very likely over some parts of Odisha during the next two days under the influence of northwesterly/northerly dry and cold wind penetrating the State.

➡️The “eAbkari” initiative of the Excise Department of Odisha won the Gold Medal under the Digital Initiatives for Ease of Doing Business category at the Digital India Awards 2022.

➡️The world famous Dhanu Jatra of Bargarh came to an end with the assassination of tyrannical king Kansa at the hands of his nephew Lord Krishna.

➡️A 27-year-old man has been arrested on the charges of murdering his lover’s husband and then burning his body in Delhi’s Wazirabad area.

➡️Delhi’s Patiala House Court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14 days judicial custody; his plea to be heard on January 11.

➡️Karnataka Police cracked the case of hoax bomb threat to the reputed National Academy for Learning (NAFL) School in Bengaluru.

➡️The Customs Officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 4 lakh cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh which were being supplied illegally.

➡️Residents of Delhi woke up to cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature plunging to 2 degrees Celsius, while dense fog delayed flights at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

➡️The knockout rounds of the U-17 Youth Cup will be played from January 23 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad.

➡️US President Joe Biden’s administration has announced more than $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine.