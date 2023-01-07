TNI Afternoon News Headlines-January 7, 2023

By Sree Mishra
The world famous Dhanu Jatra of Bargarh came to an end with the assassination of tyrannical king Kansa  at the hands of his nephew Lord Krishna.

➡️The Government of Odisha has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Chicago Trust, India, to set up a Data, Policy, and Innovation Centre.

 

➡️Autopsy of the body of Milyakov Sergey, the 51-year-old Russian chief engineer of cargo ship M B Aldnah, who was found dead in the ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur.

 

➡️Isolated cold wave is very likely over some parts of Odisha during the next two days under the influence of northwesterly/northerly dry and cold wind penetrating the State.

 

➡️The  “eAbkari”  initiative of the Excise Department of Odisha won the Gold Medal under the Digital Initiatives for Ease of Doing Business category at the Digital India Awards 2022.

 

➡️A 27-year-old man has been arrested on the charges of murdering his lover’s husband and then burning his body in Delhi’s Wazirabad area.

 

➡️Delhi’s Patiala House Court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14 days judicial custody; his plea to be heard on January 11.

 

➡️Karnataka Police cracked the case of hoax bomb threat to the reputed National Academy for Learning (NAFL) School in Bengaluru.

 

➡️The Customs Officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 4 lakh cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh which were being supplied illegally.

 

➡️Residents of Delhi woke up to cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature plunging to 2 degrees Celsius, while dense fog delayed flights at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

 

➡️The knockout rounds of the U-17 Youth Cup will be played from January 23 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad.

 

➡️US President Joe Biden’s administration has announced more than $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine.

