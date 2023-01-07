Air India Peeing Incident: Accused Shankar Mishra Arrested

TNI Bureau: Shankar Mishra, who urinated on his co-passenger in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November last year has been arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru.

Delhi Police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Mishra, a native of Mumbai, after he refused to join probe and absconded.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Capital City Police had to conduct several raids to trace Mishra as he frequently changed his locations between Mumbai and Bengaluru.

It is alleged that Mishra urinated on a woman co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies. The incident took place while he was flying to New Delhi from New York in business class on an Air India flight in November last year.

Later, police registered a case against Shankar Mishra under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.