India vs Australia: Natarajan, Sundar make Test Debut

TNI Bureau: Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth and final Test at Gabba, Brisbane. The Kangaroos have not lost here since 1988.

India had to make 4 changes to the team due to injury woes. Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are out due to injuries and other related issues.

T Natarajan – The Revelation:

Pacers T Natarajan and all-rounder Washington Sundar are making their Test debut today. Pacer Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal returned to the squad.

T Natarajan became the 300th Test player for Team India. It can be recalled that Nayan Mongia was the 200th Test Player (1993-94) for the country while Baloo Gupte was the 100th player in 1960-61.

T Natarajan also becomes the first Indian cricketer to make international debut in all formats of the game during the same tour.

Australia look Confident:

Australia made one change to their team. Marcus Harris replaced injured Will Pucovski. Nathan Lyon is playing his 100th Test.

Gabba, Brisbane is set to witness interesting battle between the bat and ball in India vs Australia Test.

Teams:

India vs Australia – Team India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.

India vs Australia – Team Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Mathew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

