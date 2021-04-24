In Pics: Weekend Shutdown begins in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
Weekend Shutdown begins in Odisha
162

TNI Bureau:  In an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Odisha, Odisha Government has imposed a weekend shutdown in all urban areas from April 24 (Saturday).

The weekend restrictions will be put in place in all 30 districts across the State.

A thick blanket of security cover is in place across the State in view of the weekend shutdown.

Cops are taking all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 norms.

Stringent actions are being taken against the violators.

 

 

Related Posts

Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for Public Darshan…

Covid Surge: Utkal Royal Residency in Bhubaneswar Sealed

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.