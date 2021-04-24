TNI Morning News Headlines – April 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 6647 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 3855 quarantine and 2792 local contacts.

➡️ 8 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Sundargarh, 1 each from Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Cuttack & Nuapada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,981.

➡️ 2 more journalists succumb to COVID-19 in Ganjam district.

➡️ Weekend shutdown begins in all Urban areas of Odisha from today.

➡️ Triple Mutant Covid-19 strain not found in Odisha so far, informs Director, Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar Ajay Parida.

➡️ In view of fire incidents in Covid hospitals in other states, Odisha Government to deploy firemen for several dedicated Covid hospitals of the State from today.

India News

➡️ Justice NV Ramana takes oath as the 48th Chief Justice of India.

➡️ Naxals kill an ASI of Chhattisgarh Police days after kidnapping him from Bijapur.

➡️ 20 Covid-19 patients die at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden hospital late Friday night as the oxygen pressure was low.

➡️ Uttarakhand Avalanche: 8 dead, 384 persons safely rescued after a glacier near Niti Valley in Uttarakhand broke off on Friday.

➡️ India reports 3,46,786 new COVID 19 cases, 2,19,838 recoveries and 2,624 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,66,10,481 including 25,52,940 active cases, 1,38,67,997 cured cases & 1,89,544 deaths.

➡️ Total of 13,83,79,832 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 27,61,99,222 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 21st April 2021. Of these, 17,53,569 samples were tested yesterda: IMCR.

➡️ Ministry of Health clarifies that Government’s procurement price for both Vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose.

➡️ Congress MLA from Jobat, Kalawati Bhuria passes away in Indore.

➡️ Delhi High Court to begin shortly hearing Maharaja Agrasen Hospital’s plea on oxygen shortage.

➡️ Customs Department to expedite clearances for import consignments relating to the pandemic

➡️ CBI books former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on corruption charges.

➡️ Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) ramps up liquid medical oxygen production to meet hike in demand.

World News

➡️ US joins the India-Sweden climate initiative, the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, LeadIT.

➡️ US defends export ban on Covid Vaccine raw materials to India.

➡️ Covid vaccination for all above 18: Government to open registration on CoWin portal from April 28.

➡️ India to airlift critical search system to locate missing Indonesian submarine.

➡️ Putin announces 10-Day non-working period to prevent virus surge.

➡️ 3 Rockets hit Baghdad Airport base housing US Troops.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 145.2 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.08 Million.