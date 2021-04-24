Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for Public Darshan till May 15

TNI Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday said that Puri Jagannath Temple will remain closed for Public Darshan till May 15, 2021.

However, all the daily rituals will continue with help of Sevayats and temple officials, informed SJTA Office.

Today an urgent meeting was chaired by Dr Krishan Kumar, SJTA Chief Administrator keeping in mind the upward trend of 2nd wave of COVID 19.

Senior Sevayats of various Nijogs, Puri District Collector, police staff & temple officials attended the meeting.

Earlier SJTA announced weekend shutdown pof the Puri Srimandir as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 and in order to sanitize the temple premises.

Puri reported 395 new Covid-19 cases on April 23, taking the active cases to 2011.