In Pics: Bhubaneswar Railway Station to transform into World Class

TNI Bureau: With an aim to make Bhubaneswar Railway Station a Multi-Modal Hub, Odisha Government and the Indian Railways have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

The Multi-Modal Hub will have new terminal building for Railway Station, city bus Terminal, public car park and other allied public utilities.

The new station building and two new railway lines with platforms will be developed over the land belonging to Indian Railways and Odisha Government. The proposed building will have five floors.

While, the Indian Railways will spend Rs 70 crore and Odisha Government will bear Rs 60 crore.