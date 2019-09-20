Corporate Tax slashed; sends Sensex soaring over 1,900 points

TNI Bureau: With an aim to boost economic growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slashed corporate tax rates for domestic firms from 30% to 22% and for new manufacturing companies from 25% to 15%.

While, Sensex gained up to 1,955 points to 38,048, Nifty gained 530 points to 11,269 level, highest single-day gain in 10 years after Government’s big announcements.

Key Highlights

• Corporate tax down to 22% (30% earlier), subject to companies not availing any other exemption or incentives

• Firms incorporated on or after 1 October 2019, making fresh investment in manufacturing, have an option to pay income-tax at 15%

• Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) reduced from 18.5% to 15%

• Buyback Tax exempted for buy backs announced pre 5th July

• Govt to forego Rs 1.45 lakh cror per year