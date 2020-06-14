English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

IGP Amitabh Thakur shares Rare Pic with Sushant Singh Rajput

By Sagar Satapathy
Sushant Singh Rajput
TNI Bureau: Odisha’s Inspector General of Police (Operation) Amitabh Thakur, who has done commendable job to bring back hundreds of migrants stranded in different parts of the State during COVID-19 outbreak, mourned the shocking demise of Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing a rare picture of the departed soul.

Amitbah Thakur revealed that Sushant was his wife’s Rakhi Brother and danced the maximum on his wedding.

“Shocked beyond words… we had spoken some days ago. You had danced the maximum on my marriage… how could you do this. RIP”, he tweeted.

Sushant Singh RajputThe entire country is mourning the death of 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput who had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai today.

Sagar Satapathy
