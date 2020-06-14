Odia Captain pilots Flight that brings back Stranded Odias from UAE

TNI Bureau: At least 215 stranded Odias in UAE returnrd home today. The Air Arabia that landed in Bhubaneswar this afternoon was piloted by Odia Captain Madhusmita Patnaik.

Madhusmita, who hails from Rayagada district in Odisha, is currently based in Dubai. She is the first Odia Woman Pilot and has a flying experience of around 20 years.

The chartered flight to bring back stranded Odias to Odisha, was arranged by some employers where these people are working. She addressed all passengers in Odia language and also wished them saying ‘Jai Jagannath’.