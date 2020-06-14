COVID-19 explosion in Delhi

TNI Bureau: COVID-19 situation continues to be grim in Delhi with detection of 2,224 Corona +Ve cases today. Delhi has reported 2000+ COVID cases for the third consecutive day.

With this, total number of Corona cases in Delhi has gone up to 41,182. Active cases now stand at 24,032 as 15,823 patients have recovered so far.

56 new fatalities have been reported in the NCT of Delhi today, taking the toll to 1,327. Delhi is now competing with Tamil Nadu for the second spot in Corona chart while Maharashtra remains way ahead with more than one lakh cases.