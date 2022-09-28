‘Har Har Shambhu’ Singer Abhilipsa comes up with New Songs on Goddess Durga

TNI Bureau: Abhilipsa Panda, an Odia singer who gained popularity for her song Har Har Shambhu, is getting ready to captivate music fans with her two more new devotional songs ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

Following their YouTube airings under the auspices of “Bhakti Darshan” and “Rock Star Abhilipsa Panda,” “Nav Durge Namo Namah” and “Argala Stotram” have grown in popularity among fans.

On the important occasion of Navratri 2022, she released these two songs that are completely devoted to Goddess Durga.

According to sources, her rendition of the Odia bhajan “Nav Durge Namo Namah” received more than 1 lakh views and adoring comments from music lovers all over the world.

Similar to this, “Argala Stotram” which was uploaded on Tuesday, is growing in popularity.