Odisha Girl Banita conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022

Insight Bureau: Ahead of the 73rd Republic Day, a total of 29 children including one from Odisha have been awarded the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022’.

Banita Das, an Odia girl from Nabarangpur, who discovered a small planet, was conferred with the highest award for citizen below 18 years. She is currently studying in class XI at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Amarkantak of Madhya Pradesh.

The certificates were also given to the winners of PMRBP 2021, who could not be given the certificates last year due to Covid-19 situation.

Anvesh Subham Pradhan from Odisha who won the award under Scholastic category last year also conferred with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees today via video conference and conferred Digital certificates for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology.

PM Modi transferred the cash prize of Rs.1,00,000 into the bank accounts of the PMRBP awardees.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.