Fuel Prices in all Districts of Odisha – February 15

TNI Bureau: The rising Petrol and Diesel prices have hit the common people hard. Odisha Congress had called a 6-hour Odisha Bandh today to protest against the rising fuel prices.

When it comes to Odisha, Petrol and Diesel prices are at its peak in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur Districts. Petrol Prices have crossed Rs 90 at most places in Odisha now.

Fuel Prices Today (February 15, 2021) in All 30 Districts:

👉 Malkangiri: Petrol – Rs 94.35/litre; Diesel – Rs 90.66

👉 Nabarangpur: Petrol – Rs 93.54/litre; Diesel – Rs 89.88

👉 Koraput: Petrol – Rs 93.34/litre; Diesel – Rs 89.88

👉 Kalahandi: Petrol – Rs 92.43/litre; Diesel – Rs 88.81

👉 Nuapada: Petrol – Rs 92.14/litre; Diesel – Rs 88.53

👉 Rayagada: Petrol – Rs 92.16/litre; Diesel – Rs 88.53

👉 Boudh: Petrol – Rs 91.94/litre; Diesel – Rs 87.39

👉 Gajapti: Petrol – Rs 91.59/litre; Diesel – Rs 88.14

👉 Mayurbhanj: Petrol – Rs 91.21/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.55

👉 Bolangir: Petrol – Rs 90.99/litre; Diesel – Rs 87.65

👉 Sonepur: Petrol – Rs 90.93/litre; Diesel – Rs 87.07

👉 Kandhamal: Petrol – Rs 90.92/litre; Diesel – Rs 87.51

👉 Keonjhar: Petrol – Rs 90.91/litre; Diesel – Rs 87.36

👉 Dhenkanal: Petrol – Rs 90.89/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.81

👉 Angul: Petrol – Rs 90.88/litre; Diesel – Rs 87.46

👉 Bargarh: Petrol – Rs 90.74/litre; Diesel – Rs 87.34

👉 Deogarh: Petrol – Rs 90.66/litre; Diesel – Rs 87.10

👉 Ganjam: Petrol – Rs 90.57/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.94

👉 Sundargarh: Petrol – Rs 90.46/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.91

👉 Nayagarh: Petrol – Rs 90.31/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.56

👉 Bhadrak: Petrol – Rs 90.18/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.64

👉 Jajpur: Petrol – Rs 90.15/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.57

👉 Sambalpur: Petrol – Rs 90.02/litre; Diesel – Rs 87.14

👉 Cuttack: Petrol – Rs 90.01/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.22

👉 Puri: Petrol – Rs 89.92/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.08

👉 Baleshwar: Petrol – Rs 89.90/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.50

👉 Jharsuguda: Petrol – Rs 89.80/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.21

👉 Khordha: Petrol – Rs 89.69/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.15

👉 Bhubaneswar: Petrol – Rs 89.69/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.15

👉 Kendrapara: Petrol – Rs 89.47/litre; Diesel – Rs 86.10

👉 Jagatsinghpur: Petrol – Rs 89.19/litre; Diesel – Rs 85.84