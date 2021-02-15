TNI Morning News Headlines- February 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 88 Covid-19 cases including 51 quarantine and 37 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 336262 including 333554 recoveries, 744 active cases and 1,911 deaths.

➡️ Odisha reports one death in 24 hours, taking death toll to 1,911.

➡️ Normal life affected as Odisha Congress observes six-hour-long statewide bandh and stage ‘rail roko’ in protest against fuel price hike.

➡️ Security tightened in front of the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar in view of Odisha Bandh.

➡️ Second dose vaccination started across Odisha today for the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine.

➡️ Hotel employee arrested in Puri for filming woman tourist from Uttar Pradesh while taking bath.

India News

➡️ India reports 11,649 new COVID-19 cases, 9,489 discharges, and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,09,16,589 including 1,39,637 active cases, 1,06,21,220 cured cases & 1,55,732 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 12th January is 20,55,33,398 including 7,43,614 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 86.25% of the new cases and 78.3% of the new deaths are reported from 6 States.

➡️ Death toll rises to 53; rescue operation underway at Tapovan Tunnel in Joshimath, Chamoli: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

➡️ Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead after truck overturns in Jalgaon district.

➡️ Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to 20 in fire incident in Virudhunagar firecracker factory on 12th February.

➡️ Non-bailable warrants issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu who involved in toolkit matter.

➡️ Girdhari, main shooter involved in murder case of history sheeter Ajit Singh, shot dead by Police in an encounter this morning.

➡️ Ex-BJP MLA, Shiv Sena workers among 17 arrested of vandalism in Bhopal on Valentines Day.

➡️ Rupee rises 14 paise to 72.61 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex soars 524.61 points, currently at 52,068.91. Nifty up by 138.80 points, currently at 15,302.10.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases cross 108.7 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.39 million.

➡️ Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests.

➡️ WHO team finds possible signs of wider COVID outbreak in Wuhan on Dec 20: Report.

➡️ Joe Biden to speak at virtual meeting of world’s major economies.