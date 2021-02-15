NMA Draft Bye-laws: Sevayats to protest Tomorrow

The protests will be held at 10 AM tomorrow.

By Sagar Satapathy
Odisha Cabinet approves Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance 2020
File Pic
132

The All Odisha Sevayat Committee has announced that they will hold protests across all temples in the State at 10 AM tomorrow by ringing the bells and beating the gongs, seeking immediate withdrawal of Centre’s NMA Draft Heritage Bye-laws related to Lingaraj Temple and Ekamra Kshetra.

Earlier, the Centre had withdrawn the controversial draft bye-laws on Puri Srimandir, but remains silent on the same on Ananta Basudev Temple and Brahmeswar Temple.

Related Posts

Odisha Govt to vaccinate People above 50 from March 1

Fuel Prices in all Districts of Odisha – February 15

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Also Read:

BJD MPs meet Union Minister on NMA Draft Bye-laws

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.