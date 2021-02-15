NMA Draft Bye-laws: Sevayats to protest Tomorrow

The All Odisha Sevayat Committee has announced that they will hold protests across all temples in the State at 10 AM tomorrow by ringing the bells and beating the gongs, seeking immediate withdrawal of Centre’s NMA Draft Heritage Bye-laws related to Lingaraj Temple and Ekamra Kshetra.

Earlier, the Centre had withdrawn the controversial draft bye-laws on Puri Srimandir, but remains silent on the same on Ananta Basudev Temple and Brahmeswar Temple.

