Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

Insight Bureau: In a tragic incident, Veteran Cameraman of Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski was killed while reporting from the War Zone in Ukraine.

Pierre Zakrzewski along with correspondent Benjamin Hall was in a vehicle that was hit by an incoming fire. The incident occurred at Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

A war zone reporter by profession, Pierre Zakrzewski was based in London, but was working in Ukraine since February 2022.

Earlier, US Documentary Filmmaker Brent Renaud was also killed in Ukraine on Sunday.

