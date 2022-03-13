US Documentary Filmmaker Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine

Insight Bureau: An American photographer and documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed in shelling in Ukraine.

Renaud was in a car with others when troops opened fire on the vehicle, as per the western media reports. Two other journalists were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital.

Contrary to initial reports, Brent Renaud was not on any assignments for the New York Times (NYT). He was just wearing his old press card.

Renaud, 51, had worked for several American news and media organizations in the past, including HBO, NBC and The New York Times.

New York Times Statement: