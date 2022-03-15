Sonia Gandhi sacks 5 PCC Presidents over Poll Debacle

By Sagar Satapathy
Sonia Gandhi constitutes internal committees on Economic Affairs, Foreign Affairs & National Security.
Insight Bureau: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi asked 5 PCC Presidents to resign after the poll debacle, giving them a respectable exit.

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Punjab), Ganesh Godiyal (Uttarakhand), Nameirakpam Loken Singh (Manipur), Ajay Kumar Lallu (UP) and Girish Chodankar (Goa) have been asked to resign so that reorganisation of PCCs can be facilitated.

Congress suffered humiliating defeat in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab while failing to make an impact in Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

