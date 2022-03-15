Politicising GST Council decisions an insult to federal body: Nirmala Sitharaman

Insight Bureau: The GST Council is a federal body in which every finance minister from every state deliberates, said Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. We should not politicise it as it amounts to an insult to the Council, she added.

Replying to a supplementary during the Question Hour by NCP leader Vandana Chavan for asking why non-BJP states have higher GST compensation dues, the finance minister said the dues are paid as per a formula jointly worked out by the Council and no individual has the right to tweak that formulation.