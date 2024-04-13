Former IRS and Senior BJD leader Santosh Kumar Amat joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Former IRS and senior BJD leader Santosh Kumar Amat who quit the ruling party of Odisha recently, joined the BJP at Sundargarh.

Notably, Amat had tendered his resignation allegedly after being denied ticket for the upcoming General Elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies in Odisha.

Amat alleged that the conch party sidelined him by fielding former MLA Jogesh Singh and Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey as the candidates for Sundargarh Assembly and Lok Sabha seats respectively.