Modi Wave Visible across India, including Kendrapada: Jay Panda

TNI Bureau: Modi wave is visible across India, including Kendrapada, said BJP’s National Vice President and Kendrapada MP candidate Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda.

Panda intensified his campaigning for the 2024 elections saying people want to see Modi as Prime Minister for the third time as there is a Modi wave across the country including Kendrapara.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mission of 400 plus seats will be successful along with the Kendrapara LS seat, he said.

As the people have started to know that the ration, drinking water and pucca houses are being provided by the Modi government, there will be a double-engine government in Odisha and central schemes like Ayushman Bharat which have not been implemented in Odisha will be implemented if BJP comes to the power.

Apart from seeking votes from the people, Panda also attended a series of assembly-level activists’ conferences in Mahakalpada. Besides, he met several local senior party leaders and discussed various organizational issues in detail.