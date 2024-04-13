TNI Morning News Headlines – April 13, 2024

➡️Bhubaneswar celebrates its 76th Foundation Day today. On April 13, 1948, the first Prime Minister of our country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had laid the foundation stone of the Capital City.
➡️Supreme Court to host 2-day conference on technology, judicial dialogue with Singapore.
➡️Nearly 400 Congress workers in Rajasthan resigned from primary membership of the party on Friday.
➡️Cash, drugs, liquor and other precious metals worth Rs 662 crore have been seized in Rajasthan since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
➡️Gopichand Thotakura to become 2nd Indian to fly to space after wing commander Rakesh Sharma. He will travel to space as part of the crew for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin’s New Shephard-25 (NS-25) mission.
➡️3 journalists injured in Israeli shelling in Gaza Strip.
➡️Defence Mministry issues tender to HAL for procurement of 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets.
➡️Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli passes away at 83.
➡️US President Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel ‘sooner than later’.
➡️UK climate change minister Graham Stuart resigns: Reports.
➡️UK foreign office adds Pakistan to its list of countries “too dangerous to travel”.
➡️Historic Hindu temple demolished in Pakistan’s Khyber district.
